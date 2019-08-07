Aylesbury Rotary Club Garden party a huge hit

A hog roast organised by the Rotary Club of Aylesbury proved a big hit with punters, on a sunny afternoon in July.

And best of all, plenty of money was raised for Youth Concern charity.

Long queues for the hog roast!

The Town Mayor and over 200 guests were in attendance and enjoyed a superb sunny afternoon in the gardens of Hill End Farm, Wendover Road, Butlers Cross.

Over £3,000 was raised by attendees, which will be used to fund Youth Concerns "The Next Step", which is a ten bedroom project which will give 20 people a safe home where they can stay, for up to a year.

The venue was kindly opened to the organisers by the owners of the farm, Rob and Julie East, who were also most helpful in the supply of food supplies and hands

on setting up activities.

A live band, Children’s Treasure Hunt and a game of Boules entertained those present.

Drinks, cakes tea and coffee were the back up to a whole Hog roast, prepared and supplied by the Kings Farm Shop in Wendover.

Tesco and Waitrose were very generous with the supply of food items and many of the cakes and salads were made by the wives and partners of the Rotary Club members.

Held to aid Youth Concern the event raised in excess of £3,000 which will assist in the completion of “The Next Step” Youth Homeless Supported Accommodation Project in Aylesbury.

Each year this 10 bedroom project will provide around 20 young people with a safe home where they can stay for up to a year, as explained above.

The Charity will also offer bespoke one-to-one support packages, focussing on health, skills, employment and resettlement, to enable a smooth transition to independent living.