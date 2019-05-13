Aylesbury Rotary Club celebrates 95th Birthday this week

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury which received its Charter on May 9th 1924, will celebrate its 95th birthday this week

To mark this special occasion, they will be donating £950 to Scannappeal, the charity that supports Buckinghamshire Hospitals by funding state of the art medical equipment.

Rotary began as the world's first service club in 1905 when lawyer Paul Harris and three friends met in a small office in downtown Chicago.

The movement, whose motto is “Service Above Self” soon spread across the globe with the first UK club opening in 1911.

There are now Clubs in more than 200 countries worldwide, with over 1.2 million members who support their local communities through fund raising and sharing business and professional

expertise.

They also contribute to global initiatives, perhaps most notably the campaign to eliminate polio, in partnership with the World Health Organization and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

At the Aylesbury Club’s most recent meeting, the current President, Charo Cornter-May was presented with both a Certificate marking this momentous anniversary and a letter of

commendation from the President of Rotary International.

The presentation to Scannappeal takes place at its Board Meeting on Wednesday May 8.

Club Secretary Ralph Followell said, “We are delighted to be able to donate this gift to Scannappeal and would like to thank all those who attended our recent quiz night where we

raised the money.

Next week the Bucks Herald is looking to cover a history of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury, so watch this space!

Ralph continued: "Rotary is a great organization and anyone who is interested in joining should contact our website on www.Aylesburyrotary.com."