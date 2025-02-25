Aylesbury road closure announced to address traffic woes caused by emergency works

Buckinghamshire Highways has authorised a road closure in Aylesbury to address potential rush hour traffic jams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (25 February), Aylesbury motorists were stuck in crawling traffic linked to emergency works on Stoke Road.

Buckinghamshire Highways revealed that a power outage had left roughly 30 residents without power and UKPN engineers were sent to the scene to at 4am this morning to reconnect the households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bucks Council has conceded that due to the proximity of the temporary lights to the gyratory, significant issues were experienced this morning with the blocking of this critical junction.

The emergency works by the gyratory

At one point Google Maps was showing that all key roads around central Aylesbury were experiencing significant delays.

So in response, the council and power company have decided to change the traffic management to a closure of Stoke Road (between the Gyratory and Mandeville Road). Motorists will be instructed to take diversion routes via the A413 Wendover Road, A4010 Station Road and B443 Mandeville Road.

The spokesperson added: “It is recognised that the road closure will be disruptive, but it will allow for the Gyratory to operate more efficiently with optimal traffic flow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current estimations from the power company show that the closure will be in place until 3 March.

Bucks Council says that where possible, other planned road works in the vicinity have been postponed, re-arranged and/or removed, to minimise the further impact of the UKPN works.

Bucks Council is asking drivers to allow additional time to complete their journeys and advising them to check the One.Network website map for up-to-date information on roadworks in and around Aylesbury.

Residents can also check the council’s social media pages, including the Buckinghamshire Highways accounts for traffic updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists in Buckinghamshire described this morning’s traffic as a ‘nightmare’ and ‘terrible’. One driver said a journey of roughly three miles took over 45 minutes to complete. One resident said the planned road closure will just push the problem to a new area in the town.

Another said a journey which normally takes 10 minutes, took an hour and 15 minutes to complete due to the crawling traffic.