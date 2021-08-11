Aylesbury riders attend annual scooter celebration at nearby care home

Aylesbury Scooter Club riders visited Carey Lodge Care Home for its annual meet up celebrating retro motorbikes last month.

Leighton Buzzard Care Home ran its annual 'scooter meet up' this year after a Covid-enforced cancellation in 2020.

Aylesbury scooter enthusiasts were joined by fellow anoraks from Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes and Dunstable.

Carey Lodge Care Home

The yearly event was first launched seven years ago by The Free Mantle Trust's leisure and lifestyle manager, Sue Faulkner.

Commenting on the scooter meet up, Sue Faulkner said: “We missed out on hosting this meet up last year, so this event was long-awaited and therefore extra special. Michelle the singer was fabulous as always and residents thoroughly enjoyed admiring the scooters. Despite the rain, a great time was had by all and the scooter clubs have already agreed to return next year!”

Alongside Aylesbury Scooter Club, The Buzzards, Tin Soldiers and The Variants provided bikes for care home residents to admire.

Afternoon tea was available from the home's garden which also contained the much-loved bikes.

Whilst singer, Michelle Nova, sang a series of Motown classics allowing bikers and residents to dance the afternoon away.