Aylesbury residents encouraged to pucker up on Valentine's Day for world record kissing challenge

Aylesbury residents are encouraged to pucker up and take part in record-breaking snogging challenges at a bank this Valentine's Day.

Outside Metro bank on Market Square will be a stall with complimentary red “kissing” balms set up for a special romantic challenge.

The bank hopes to find loved up residents ready to set new records when it comes to kissing.

Metro Man

Those in a rush can try and beat the staggering most kisses in 10 seconds challenge, the score to beat is 51 kisses.

Anthony Rake and Florence Boog were the speedy kissers who set the record in an Australian nightclub.

Even more incredibly, Metro Bank notes that the world's longest kiss is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as lasting for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds.

With restrictions lifted, Metro Bank is challenging its customers to iss up to a Covid safe partner.

“As a community bank we’d love to spread the love locally and encourage everyone to play Cupid this year", says Mathew Green, Aylesbury Metro Bank’s store manager.

“Love is in the air at Metro Bank and we’re inviting the Aylesbury community to stop by our store and stock up on our kissing balm to help them pucker up and get in shape for these snogging challenges.”