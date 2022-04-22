Aylesbury residents could earn hundreds thanks to iconic retro board games

New research from Top10casinos.com has revealed that old board games can be sold for hundreds of pounds.

Typically a board game is valued at around £20, but these vintage collections are being snapped up by collectors.

Findings show that the most valuable board game is Voice of the Mummy a three-dimensional challenge released by Milton Bradley in 1971.

Money

Owners of the 51-year-old game in Aylesbury and beyond can cash in for £762.

Taking place in an ancient pharaoh's tomb, gamers have to navigate their way through a three-level pathway scattered with jewels.

Unsurprisingly, the relentlessly popular Monopoly is a best-seller, people with the Monopoly Limited Collector's Edition released in 1991 have been exchanging the game for £600.

Vintage 1984 Conquest of The Empire takes the third spot as one of the most valuable classic board games of all time. This military strategist game can be resold for up to £381.

Top10casinos.com's findings

The Wooden Rummikub Game Set is the fourth most valuable classic board game on the list. This retro throwback could earn up to £360.

Released in 1978, the tile-based game combines elements of the card game rummy and mahjong.

Rounding off the top five is the dimensional adventure game of pitfalls and perils, Fireball Island.

It is selling for £324 and was released in 1986.

The Game Of Life Linen Vintage Bookshelf Edition, Vintage 1972 Clue and Risk 40th Anniversary Edition also made the top 10.

A Top10casinos.com spokesman said: “Not only does the physical state of the board game's box and pieces increase or decrease its value, the degree in which the game is considered 'complete' can be the difference between £100 and £1000.

"Many of the rarest vintage board games are considered highly collectible not only because of how few copies of them exist, but also how well maintained the game is, with many of their small pieces intact. In addition to rarity and condition, a board game's cultural popularity can determine how interested collector's might be in owning it.