Aylesbury residents among the first to get chance to test electric bikes at Halfords

Residents of Aylesbury will be among the first to be offered the new Halfords e-bike trials.

Halfords will be offering a total of three million hours of free e-bike trials over the course of the next year, with residents local to the Aylesbury store to be among the first given the chance to take part.

There will be a selection of 12 e-bikes to choose from, and customers will be given the opportunity to try out the bike for up to six hours.

With up to six hours to trial the bike, customers are given ample time to get a feel for their chosen e-bike; including the range, comfortability and speed - so they can ride away confident that their questions have been answered.

Over the past 18 months, electric bikes have increased in popularity.

With one in three workers being reluctant to commute to work by public transport, e-bikes offer a feasible alternative and make cycling far more accessible for all.

Riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to places faster and with less exertion, putting the fun back into boring old journeys.

Plus, e-bikes are great for promoting positive mental health by helping to reduce stress and anxiety and boosting one’s mood - and there are benefits for the environment too.

To take part in the new trial customers need to enter their postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder, and they will be shown availability at their local store.