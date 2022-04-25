Aylesbury Record Fair returns next month

The Hop Pole pub in Bicester Road hosts this year’s music celebration from noon until 4pm.

Zephyr Sounds and Kris Needs are in charge of music at the summer event, stalls will be erected within the pub filled with classic albums to check out.

Aylesbury Record Fair 2022

It is a popular annual event in Aylesbury, and returned last year, after a Covid-enforced postponement in 2020.

Aylesbury Record Fair organiser Mark Bradley said: "We are so pleased that the Aylesbury Record Fair is fully up and running again, and can't wait for the next event.

"It is always wonderful to see old and new faces, and everyone loves to chat about music in this friendly environment."

The event is free and food and drink will be available to all music lovers attending.

A previous Aylesbury Record Fair