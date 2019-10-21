Aylesbury pub packed for musical tribute to 'Rocking' Ray Smith

The Queen’s Head pub was packed on Saturday night for a very special tribute to Aylesbury music hero ‘Rocking’ Ray Smith.

Ray was a member of the band Revolver, and was one of the founding members of Aylesbury’s Friars club, supporting local music as a performer and spectator fervently throughout his life.

Kris Needs and organiser Jeanette Bennett

On the night music journalist and friend of Ray Kris Needs led the tributes with a moving opening speech, before a host of artists, including members of Revolver took to the stage for an evening of music.

The event was organised by Ray’s friend Jeanette Bennett, and special tribute badges were sold in aid of the Macmillan cancer care charity.

Ray’s friends, family members and a host of local music stalwarts, including Friars founder Robin Pike attended the event to pay their respects.

Speaking after the event Kris said: “It was fantastic seeing the Queens Head packed to the rafters and so much love for Ray.

Kris Needs delivered an opening tribute speech for Ray at the start of the event

“Brought back fabulous memories of Revolver in the 90s, and great to see Jim Hemmings still powering away on drums.

“Thanks to Jeanette and the bands, Ray was done deservedly proud.”