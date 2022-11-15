Aylesbury pub makes a splash capturing toilet accolade at Loo of the Year Awards

An Aylesbury pub has been recognised for the quality of its toilets at the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The White Hart in Exchange Street was given a ‘platinum rating’ by inspectors.

Each year awards are given to establishments that showcase the improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Among the numerous criteria each toilet is ranked on is décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The White Hart is a Wetherspoon pub and managed by Abbie Cartwright.

She said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Managing director of the Loo of the Year Awards 2022, Becky Wall, added: “The toilets at The White Hart have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum award.”