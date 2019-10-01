Aylesbury project helps foster children and carers learn about animals

Children and foster carers from a local fostering agency joined the RSPCA to take part in an innovative project that teaches young people what animals need to be happy and healthy.

The Animal Action Days are part of an ambitious outreach and education programme developed by the RSPCA.

It aims to support vulnerable or disadvantaged children and young people in gaining new skills, developing compassion and empathy as well as supporting safety awareness around animals.



Four children from ISP, which provides fostering services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire, joined the RSPCA team at Blackberry Farm in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire in August.

Over the course of the day, the children were taught about animal welfare needs and feelings.

They were also given positive examples of how to interact with animals through different learning activities.



Dave Allen, RSPCA’s head of education, commented; “Animal Action days are an amazing opportunity to help young people see that animals deserve kindness, respect, safety and love, just like them.



“As well as the practical issues of keeping youngsters safe around animals and helping them understand how to care for them, the understanding of how their actions impacts on animals may help their relationships with animals, as well as help them develop their human relationships as well.”



ISP Registered Manager, Jane Partridge, confirmed; “The experience was fantastic for the children that took part. Our foster carers have reported how beneficial they have all found the event as it has given each child the chance to experience a nurturing environment while learning about how to treat and approach animals safely.”

ISP is an independent fostering agency, whose aim as a fostering provider is to ensure that those in their care lead happy, stable, active childhoods – childhoods that provide the foundations for fulfilled and productive adulthoods.