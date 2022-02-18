Aylesbury prison to get 194 extra places as part of 'unprecedented' £4bn expansion plans

Her Majesty's Young Offender Institution in Aylesbury is one of 16 prisons across the country set for extra prison places as part of a 'unprecedented' £4bn plans.

The prisons will be expanded through new houseblocks and refurbishments as part of a massive construction project the Government say will also create thousands of jobs for local communities.

It is the latest step in the Government’s plans to create 20,000 extra prison places by the mid-2020s. A move Westminster claims will help cut crime and protect the public.

HMYOI Aylesbury is part of the unprecedented expansion and refurbishment programme, which will create 194 extra places at the town's prison and more than 4,000 nationwide.

The plans were announced by deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab today (Friday February 18).

These new places are part of a £4bn investment to create 20,000 "modern and innovative" prison places which the Government says will ensure 'the right conditions are in place to truly rehabilitate prisoners'.

"This will give prisoners the education, skills and addiction support they need to live crime-free lives on release, helping to cut crime and protect the public," a statement reads.

"The 4,000 places announced today will be created across 16 prisons through the building of new wings and refurbishing jails. They will create thousands of jobs for local communities and boost economies," a spokesman said in a statement.

"HMYOI Aylesbury has been refurbished to create 194 prison places. In total, eight prisons will receive new houseblocks while HMP High Down in Surrey will see a brand-new workshop. The new designs will mean easier access to supporting facilities such as healthcare, kitchens and staff offices which will help to protect frontline staff and clamp down on crime behind bars.

"New workshops and classrooms will also see offenders getting vital work and training so they are able to find work on release."

Six other prisons will also receive comprehensive refurbishments part of a wider £150m investment in the estate to help bring all jails into the 21st century.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, said the prison-building programme will deliver an extra 20,000 prison places by the mid-2020s to punish offenders, deter crime and protect the public.

“We are also overhauling the prison regime, using prison design, in cell technology, abstinence based drug rehabilitation and work to drive down re-offending," deputy PM Raab said.

Construction at two new prisons, which are part of the deputy Prime Minister’s commitment to build six modern jails, has already created more than 500 jobs and over 70 apprenticeships.

When the two prisons open, they are expected to offer over a thousand permanent jobs – providing a significant boost to the local economy. Thousands of jobs will also be created at the sixteen sites planned for expansion through the building process and the additional prison officer roles required.