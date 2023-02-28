Aylesbury prison launches new recruitment drive searching for new officers

HMP Aylesbury is on the search for new recruits and is advertising officer roles that need filling.

Rebecca Ladds, is urging local residents to join her at the prison.

Recently, the Government announced a significant increase in pay for prison service staff.

HMP Aylesbury Governor Mark Allen

HMP Aylesbury says it is committed to building a a bigger and more diverse team at its institution.

Rebecca, 34, said: “My experience of working in special education has allowed me to be more patient and understanding of challenges faced by prisoners. A big part of my role is getting to know them and their individual needs so you can make the environment as rehabilitative as possible. The prisoners know that if I can help them, I will, and that good working relationships, understanding and trust is really important.

“I am very glad that I got an opportunity to become a prison officer as it is such an interesting and rewarding job. I particularly love the camaraderie between colleagues in the prison and I have made friends for life within the role.”

It is a Category C training prison which accommodates up to 402 prisoners. There are currently 158 prison officers working on site.

Officers help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also ensuring ex-offenders leave with the skills and experience they need to secure a job.

HMP Aylesbury is looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding.

Mark Allen, Governor at HMP Aylesbury says: “We have a fantastic team of staff at HMP Aylesbury and they do incredible work every day. Prison officers play an essential role in making a positive impact in vulnerable people’s lives. Working as part of a close-knit and supportive team, all helping to rehabilitate prisoners and reduce reoffending, is what makes this challenging, but rewarding, job so important.

This job isn’t just about locking and unlocking doors – prison officers play an essential role in changing the lives of those in custody. That is why it is so important that we have officers from all backgrounds who can be positive role models for the prisoners here. This recruitment drive is an opportunity for you to invest in your future. The role can be challenging, but it can also be rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.”

Across England and Wales there are currently over 21,000 officers working, but the service is looking for more recruits from a range of backgrounds.

