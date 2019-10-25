Aylesbury Poppy Appeal launches on Saturday

The Poppy Appeal launches in Aylesbury this Saturday in Friars Square with a short service at 10.30am.

The Royal British Legion encourages the nation to recognise the unseen service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, past and present.

Throughout this year’s Poppy Appeal the Legion will be shining a spotlight on the many hidden contributions made by the Armed Forces community every day.

From combating piracy and providing support during natural disasters, to working in collaboration with organisations such as the police to keep the nation safe, our Armed Forces are supporting us daily in a huge variety of ways.

The unseen sacrifices they make on our behalf deserve to be recognised so wear your poppy with pride and show your support for our Armed Forces community, past and present.

The Fundraising target for Aylesbury 2019 is £95,000; the Legion uses donations in many ways including providing crisis grants, sport and art-based recovery programmes, specialist dementia care, lobbying the government on issues that affect our community, and advising and supporting with benefits and money issues.

The Pop In at 19-21, High Street, Aylesbury will be open on Saturday, 26 October, 2 November and 9 November from 10.00 – 16.00, as well as Mon- Friday 10.00-16.00 hrs, where people can browse through Poppy retail, buy traditional paper poppies and pins and enjoy a cuppa with staff and volunteers and learn more about the work done every day of the year to support beneficiaries.