Aylesbury police officer breached professional standards

An Aylesbury police officer who accessed the police database for 'non policing purposes' has been given a final written warning.

PC Lucy Hobley was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct following a public special case misconduct hearing.

The hearing took place on Tuesday at Thames Valley Police Headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, and was chaired by Chief Constable John Campbell.

It was concluded that PC Hobley’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and she was given a final written warning.

PC Hobley, who is based at Aylesbury, accessed the Thames Valley Police computer database and information derived from it for non-policing purposes between 1 and 31 October 2018 following a request to do so from a relative.