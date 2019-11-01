Aylesbury panto star and Bucks Herald columnist Andy Collins nominated for BBC local radio award

Aylesbury panto star Andy Collins has been nominated for Best Breakfast Show in this year's Frank Gillard Awards, which celebrate work by BBC Local Radio stations across the country.

Andy took over the breakfast show on BBC Three Counties Radio in June 2016 and now wakes up Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire from 6am to 9am each weekday.

He can be heard on 94.7FM across Aylesbury Vale, on digital radio and online at www.bbc.co.uk/threecountiesradio

The Frank Gillard Awards are specifically for BBC Local Radio stations and named after the man who initiated the BBC's network of local radio stations Frank Gillard.

Andy has been nominated in the breakfast show category which was won last year by BBC Radio Sheffield.

Tweeting about the news this morning Andy said: "We've been nominated for best breakfast show at the BBC local radio awards The Gillards.

"It’s a great honour, and it’s down to the hard work of the team as well as the support of you lovely lot."

Andy's breakfast team includes executive producer Ben Nye, assistants Danny Fullbrook and Katrina Ridley and reporter Justin Dealey who are all heard on air throughout the programme, while Andy's exchanges with fellow presenter Jonathan Vernon-Smith have also become a popular segment of the show.