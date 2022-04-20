Aylesbury organisations triumph in 2022 business awards

Many of the winners at the Little Ankle Biters 2022 ceremony are based in Aylesbury.

Little Ankle Biters is a Bucks-based review service, which assesses activity clubs, days out, classes and child friendly pubs and restaurants.

It is designed to help parents and carers find the best places to take their children, along with any information they’d need before attending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Ankle Biters Awards 2022

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, The Works, The Manor, Stay and Play, Lynx Gym, Balloon Mania, and Live in the Park, are just some of the local businesses who won their categories.

“Thank you so much to everyone who joined us for our Little Ankle Biters 2022 Virtual Awards last week - and a huge congratulations to all of our winners, and runners-up,” said Kate Gregory, Little Ankle Biters co-founder.

“We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with the number of nominations we’ve received for the awards this year.”

The team behind the Little Ankle Biters Awards

Each year Little Ankle Biters Awards honours and celebrates entrepreneurs, businesses, individuals, and charities, that have made a significant impact in their community.

People nominate their favourite businesses online, before a public vote decides the winners in each category.

Theatre director at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Sophie Denney, commented on winning the Best Theatre award, saying: “Firstly, a huge thank you to all who voted for us – it means so much to the Waterside team, especially after the last couple of years.

"This level of recognition just six months after reopening fills us with so much pride.

Staff at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

"Secondly to the team of staff, cast and producers, who help make theatre magic on a daily basis, thank you, and finally, to our audiences, past, present, and still to come – our mission is to entertain you and it really is our pleasure.”

Here are this year’s winners listed in full:

Best Charity or Not for Profit Organisation – Tiggywinkles Best Children’s Activity Class (music, dance, drama, sensory etc) – Hartbeeps Chilterns Best Children’s Party Entertainer – Simon Says Magic Best Children’s Party Venue – Green Dragon Eco Farm Best Children’s Sports Club – Lynx Gym Best Family Attraction – Odds Farm Park Best Family-Friendly Place to Eat (pub, café, or restaurant) – The Works, Aylesbury Best for the Grown Ups (spas, gyms, restaurants, salons etc) – The Manor, Aylesbury Best Family-Friendly Local Event **NEW FOR 2022** - Live in the Park, Aylesbury Best Local Independent Business – Tiny Treasures Gift Company Best Museum – Roald Dahl Museum Best New Business (family-friendly business launched in last two months) – Tiny Treasures Gift Company Best Parent Run Business **NEW FOR 2022** - Top n Tail Sleepovers Best Party Supplier – Balloon Mania, Aylesbury Best Pregnancy Business or Service – The Bump and Beyond Hub Best Soft Play – Stay and Play, Aylesbury Best Theatre – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre