Aylesbury Odeon to become 'Luxe Cinema' with upgraded screens, seats and sound

Our local cinema is to undergo a huge upgrade to become a Luxe Odeon cinema, complete with 'dolby atmos' sound, and 4k projection.

The seats will also be upgraded, and ODEON say they have 'been expertly designed' so punters can relax and recline during their film.

Screen one will be opened as an 'isense' experience, with a wall-to-wall screen with 4k resolution and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The other screens will be upgraded, and so will the sound.

Odeon added: "With less seats and more personal space, you'll have a more immersive experience with every visit.

"Every seat also features its own personal table, so you can graze or feast with new snacks and treats in comfort, allowing you to truly immerse yourself in the moment and escape into film."

There will also be some upgrades to the foyer, but it is not clear what they will be yet.

Work is set to begin on upgrading the screens, which will begin in early November.