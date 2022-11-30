Aylesbury nursing home residents on the move thanks to arrangement with minibus charity
A partnership with a charity that needed somewhere to park its adapted vehicle is set to benefit disabled residents
An Aylesbury nursing home now has access to a specialist minibus to take its residents out, thanks to a collaboration with another charity.
MHA Hillside, in Ardenham Lane, Bicester Road, provides 68 nursing care places for older people, those with a physical disability and younger people with a long-term medical condition.
Thanks to a new arrangement with The Barbara Bus Fund, the home will now have use of a modern, adapted vehicle suitable for wheelchair users.
The charity, which provides minibuses to help wheelchair users get out and about, needed somewhere to park one of its vehicles.
Home manager Grainne Wokes said: “We were approached by The Barbara Bus Fund as they needed somewhere to park one of their buses.
“Luckily for us, we do have a spare parking spot for the bus – and that's how everything began.
“It's a cost-effective process for residents, who would usually pay between £10 to £15 for one trip into the town centre.
“We only have to cover the petrol and any damages that are incurred whilst the bus is booked by one of our drivers.
“In the future, we are hoping to arrange various trips and activities based on the residents' requirements.
“Having access to a bus makes it a smooth process and I think is a great collaboration.”
The minibus will be parked at the home, which has recruited four staff members to act as volunteer drivers to take residents on trips, including appointments and activities.