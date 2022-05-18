Aylesbury nursery practitioner wows judges at festival featuring Basement Jaxx and Scouting for Girls

While at an event showcasing globally-known acts such as Fatman Scoop and Tinchy Stryder, Rebecca Powell became an award winner.

Rebecca who works at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in Aylesbury was voted ‘Best of the Best’ at Hertfordshire County Showground.

This was during the ‘Wonderland’ themed event at the showground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Childbase Chairman; Mike Thompson, Winner; Rebecca Powell and Childbase CEO; Emma Rooney

Rebecca’s prize was handed out to celebrate individuals who have shown a commitment to vocational training.

Rebecca said: “I couldn’t be happier to have been selected for the Professional Development Award.

"My confidence has grown immeasurably; I love applying the practical skills that I have learnt and sharing my knowledge within nursery, watching the children thrive as a result.”

Trophies were presented by Mike Thompson, chairman of the employee-owned, Childbase Partnership, in front of a crowd of over 900 people celebrating Early Years excellence.

A representative from the judges’ panel said of Rachel: “Her enthusiasm for the role just shone through; she demonstrated so much of what she had

learnt and concentrated on the impact this was having on the children, parents and nursery, including wonderful examples of best practice and role modelling.”

Childbase Partnership has 46 nurseries operating across England including Grasshoppers in Aylesbury.