Aylesbury neighbourhood brings Christmas cheer to shielding residents with carol night

An estate in Aylesbury brought Christmas cheer to its neighbourhood by completing its annual carol singing event on Monday (December 20).

Around 40 members of the Old Town community in Aylesbury travelled door-to-door to bring a sense of Christmas spirit to their neighbours.

Of particular importance to the group was visiting those who couldn't accompany them as they sang through the estate.

Reverend Doug Zimmerman, vicar of St. Mary’s, and his daughter Caroline

Some people in the community are still shielding to protect themselves from Covid, while others couldn't complete the trek having recently had hip replacements.

Older members of the community who have been required to shield for large parts of the past two years during this pandemic, have faced an especially testing period.

Participant, Tamara Zimmerman said to the Bucks Herald: "It's bringing the neighbourhood together during a pandemic in a Covid-safe way.

"[The residents who received a knock at their door] were absolutely delighted. Maurice Cousins, the photographer, this is his first Christmas without his wife and it blew him away.

One resident being serenaded

"We knocked on a lady waiting for a hip replacement, widows, people that can't walk, as they've got injuries. It meant the world to them. I think three of them were new widows this year. So, it was very well-timed for them."

Singers were encouraged to bring along a lit up lantern to guide them through Old Town on the evening.

They were led by Kenton Brigden, choirmaster for St. Mary’s church and three more choir members, in the hope novice singers could hold down a tune too.

Organisers are hoping to make this a yearly event that brings together both Old Town residents and members of the St Mary's Church Parish.