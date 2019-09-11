Aylesbury Mum thanks people who donated to Victor's cranial helmet fund

Aylesbury mum, Jenna Fenton has expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped donate to Victor's helmet fund.

Victor was diagnosed with 'flat head syndrome' earlier this year, and thanks to your help the family raised £2,500 for a cranial helmet, which will allow the young tot's head to grow properly.

Jenna Felton said: "I can't believe it. Thank you so much to everyone who donated, you've helped change his life for the better.

"The kindness of strangers is so inspiring. He can now live a full and normal life!"

"The specialist was thrilled with the results because Victor's condition is classed as a very severe case because of the size of his head.

"His ears were completely uneven because of the severity of the contition, and his was was starting to droop on one size. The new helmet will fix this.

The NHS do not currently offer cranial helmet treatment in our area, which forced Jenna to go private.

It was a race against time to drum up the two and a half thousand pound desperately needed, as they need to be used while his bones are still soft.

Jenna added: "I'd like to thank everyone who supported, donated and shared to his appeal.

"Especially Shaw signs, who printed Victor's helmet stickers free of charge so it's personal to him"

Great work Aylesbury!