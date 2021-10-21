Aylesbury mum releases first children's book in major bookstores this month

An Aylesbury mum is about to embark on an exciting new chapter in her life, when her first book is released worldwide.

On October 29, The Queen Cat and Cake by Selina Robinson will be available to buy from Waterstones. Amazon and other book stores.

Selina always enjoyed writing as an activity and exercise, but only felt inspired to tell her stories after she had children.

Selina Robinson

When reading bedtime stories she'd use ideas conjured up from her own imagination.

When Eliana her oldest daughter responded well to them she knew she might be onto something.

A few phone calls and letters later, Selina is now a published author, who will be touring schools locally telling her stories.

She said: "I have loved reading and writing short stories from a young age, but as I got older I started working, got married, had children and started my own business so I didn't have the luxury to read like I once did, let alone write.

The Queen Cat and Cake

"Once I had Eliana, I bought a mountain of children's books. I enjoyed reading to her from a baby and subsequently, the book collection only grew.

"She started asking me to make up stories at bedtime and at first I wasn't sure that I could, but I just went with two things I know she loves which is without doubt Cake and Cats.

"Safe to say she loved it!

"The Queen Cat and Cake was born that night and I thought I'd better write it down in case she asks me to tell it again.

Eliana and Hannah

"As well as a fun story, I saw an opportunity to introduce the concept of eating in moderation."

Selina will continue to run the business she started with her husband, The Jerk Box. A mobile food van which specialises in bringing Caribbean specialities to people in Aylesbury and beyond.

She is in the enviable position of not only having her own children's book set to hit stores across the country, but also future stories lined up.

The publishers collaborated with Selina to pick the food-based fable first, but other stories could soon be coming out as well, depending on the success of this maiden effort.

She continues to write regularly and now has a second daughter, Hannah, to bounce ideas off.

Eliana, is four, while Hannah turns two, on the very day the book is launched, October 29.