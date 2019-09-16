Aylesbury MP Sir David Lidington: "Minister wrong to allow HS2 enabling works to continue"

Aylesbury's MP Sir David Lidington has criticised Transport Minister Grant Shapps for his decision to allow HS2 enabling works to continue while the HS2 project is under review.

The newly knighted Sir David Lidington MP said he thought it was the 'wrong decision', and that 'all enabling works should now be halted'.

Speaking at an event in Aylesbury, he said: "I think that's the wrong decision. My view is that the enabling works should be halted.

"I think anything else looks as if it's prejudicing the result of the review.

"I think the priority now is to present the strongest possible case to the review, ideally for the scheme to be scrapped. I think the money could be much better spent on other transport projects.

David continued that he was going to push for mitigations to make the high speed line 'more tolerable' for local people.

He said:

"If they're going to keep it going, what changes can be made to make it a bit more tolerable to people, and that's where you come to questions like a terminal at Wendover, a station between London and Birmingham, to at least give local people some benefit."