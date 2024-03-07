Aylesbury MP Rob Butler welcomes Budget ‘that puts more money in workers’ pockets’
Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has welcomed yesterday’s Budget which saw National Insurance cut by a further 2%.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt outlined the announcement combined with the Autumn Statement means the average worker earning £35,400 will see their tax fall by £900 this year.
A rise in the threshold for the High-Income Child Benefit Charge was also announced giving a million families an average of £1,260 extra a year towards the cost of their childcare costs.
Alcohol and fuel duty have been frozen again, helping pubs, restaurants and drivers.
And the threshold for VAT has been increased to £90,000, helping small businesses.
Rob Butler MP said: "This Budget builds on the Conservatives' work to deliver a brighter future for Aylesbury, with long-term economic security and opportunity: where hard work is
always rewarded and where families and older people get the support they need and deserve.
"I'm especially pleased that the Chancellor listened to my call for an increase in the VAT threshold - this is particularly important in Bucks, where we have so many small
businesses".
Jeremy Hunt MP said: “Because the Conservatives are sticking to the plan with the economy, inflation is down from 11.1 per cent to 4.0 per cent, meaning we can cut taxes and put more money in people’s pockets to grow the economy.
“Our Budget cuts taxes to reward work, supports small businesses and helps more parents with the cost of childcare. By sticking to the plan, the Conservatives will deliver a stronger economy to build a brighter future.”