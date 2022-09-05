Aylesbury MP 'delighted' as Liz Truss is named new Prime Minister
Aylesbury’s MP has welcomed today’s (5 September) announcement, stating that Liz Truss will become the next UK Prime Minister.
Rob Butler was ‘delighted’ to discover that Liz Truss had been named as the new Conservative Party leader.
She is set to start running the country tomorrow.
Speaking from central London in the immediate aftermath of the announcement Mr Butler said: “Huge congratulations to Liz! I am absolutely delighted she has been elected Conservative leader. I backed her from the very first day of this campaign, because I know she has the breadth and depth of experience, the vision and the plan for our country that we need to get through the tough times ahead.
“Having worked closely with her over the past few months, I am totally confident she will make a brilliant Prime Minister. She can be totally trusted to deliver for the British people. She will deliver help on the cost of living. She will deliver support on energy bills and a long-term plan to
sort out our energy supply. She will deliver on the NHS so people can get appointments when they need them. And she will deliver an election victory in 2024 to ensure we have a Conservative government for years to come.”
Every Conservative MP in Buckinghamshire declared their support for Ms Truss after she visited Waddesdon in July.
While Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett declared his support for Rishi Sunak, after the former Chancellor visited the Bucks town in August.
The councillor was offering his own opinion, rather than an official line from the local authority.
Ms Truss will travel to the Queen’s residence at Balmoral in Scotland tomorrow to be asked formally to become Prime Minister.
In the final vote to confirm the next leader of the UK Government, Ms Truss received 57.4% of the votes narrowly defeating fellow finalist, Mr Sunak.
She has promised to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy”.
Ms Truss will be tasked with addressing soaring energy costs and removing the UK from its current cost of living crisis.
She will become the third female Prime Minister in British history.