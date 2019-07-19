Aylesbury MP David Lidington seeks Taylor Wimpey meeting over traffic shambles

After Aylesbury drivers ground to a halt this week, David Lidington is seeking answers from Taylor Wimpey about their conduct during the roadworks.

Things look to be improving after Transport for Bucks and Taylor Wimpey came to an agreement on new measures last night, however many residents have been left angry and disappointed with how long it took to resolve the issues on our roads.

Mr Lidington has his out at the 'deeply unsatisfactory situation' and suggests 'very serious questions need to be asked about [Taylor Wimpey's] their conduct'.

MP David Lidington wrote:

"I have received an update from Cllr Mark Shaw and Transport for Buckinghamshire regarding the A41 Tring Road.

"I understand the traffic management solution proposed is working and that a manual traffic management has been implemented. Motorists travelling from #WestonTurville cannot use New Road to turn right towards the Woodlands response.

"Whilst this is a welcome improvement, this issue has caused huge disruption for residents and I will be seeking a meeting with Taylor Wimpey about this deeply unsatisfactory situation as serious question need to be asked and answered about their conduct."