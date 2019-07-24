Aylesbury MP David Lidington has quit his Government role following Boris Johnson announcement

Aylesbury MP David Lidington has quit his Government role following the appointment of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The MP, who formerly held the role of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and was Theresa May's right hand man, said:

“I wrote to Boris Johnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 years on the front bench it's the right moment to move on.

"I shall leave the government when Theresa May offers her resignation to The Queen. I shall do all I can to help new government secure a deal to allow an orderly departure from the EU.

"A huge thanks to the civil servants of the Cabinet Office whom I've had the privilege to lead. The impartiality & professionalism of the civil service is one of the great strengths of our constitution. As is readiness of Ministers to encourage candid, even when unwelcome, advice. After more than two decades of collective responsibility I'm now relishing the prospect of speaking and campaigning freely for the things that matter to me and to my constituents.”

This could spell good news for the campaign against HS2, as Mr Lidington has previously been unable to vote on the scheme because of cabinet 'collective responsibility'.

As a backbencher, Mr Lidington will now be able to stand up for the views of the people of Aylesbury Vale who are widely opposed to the HS2 scheme.

