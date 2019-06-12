Aylesbury MP David Lidington backs Matt Hancock for conservative party leader

Our local MP has come out in support of Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Speaking in support of the HS2 scheme he said in an interview with the FT that he was “very strongly” in favour of HS2, saying the UK needed “more transport investment, not less”.

He added that the Northern Powerhouse project, which will devolve power and spending outside of London, needed “rocket boosters”.

When asked why he is supporting Mr Hancock, and whether he would try and convince him to change his view on HS2 were he made Prime Minister, Mr Lidington said: “I’m backing Matt Hancock because I think he’s got the most credible plan I’ve seen from any candidate to resolve Brexit and the energy and political imagination to tackle the policy challenges that our country faces.

“Yes, he’s young, but ability counts more than age. Working with Matt in Cabinet I’ve been impressed by his understanding of both the risks and opportunities offered by digital technology and in the last year by his grip on health policy.

“Ideas he’s putting forward: priority for low earners ahead of tax cuts for the better off; sorting out social care; scrapping business rates for small firms address some of the problems that people in Aylesbury raise with me on the doorstep.

“Westminster needs to sort Brexit and move on to all the other issues that affect people’s lives. Matt isn’t defined by Brexit. He doesn’t have baggage from the 2016 referendum- he’s a leader who looks to the future.”