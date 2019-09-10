Aylesbury MP David Lidington awarded a knighthood

Our local MP, who was seen as a close political ally to then Prime Minister Theresa May and effectively served as her deputy Prime Minister has been awarded a knighthood in her resignation honours list.

Outgoing ex Prime Minister Theresa May created eight peers and 11 knights and dames, dishing out 30 other awards on political aids, civil servants and public figures in her resignation honours list.

MP for Aylesbury, David Lidington said: “It’s an enormous privilege to have been awarded a knighthood. Obviously I am delighted but also pinching myself.

"I have known about the award for just over a week.

"Theresa May had phoned me to say that she intended to nominate me and asking whether I would accept.”

The former Prime Minister’s list gives awards to at least 20 of her former advisers, including a knighthood for Robbie Gibb, her director of communications, and a peerage for Gavin Barwell, the former MP who was her chief of staff.

This is three more than David Cameron awarded after he stepped down as PM.

Included in the list were former chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins and ex-Yorkshire and England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott.

Cressida Dick, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, becomes a dame and Lady Justice Hallett, vice-president of the court of appeal criminal division, becomes a life peer.

David Lidington has been Aylesbury's MP since 1992.