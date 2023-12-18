Aylesbury MP calls for Red Rose bus company to join capped £2 fares scheme

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has hit out at Red Rose bus fares – calling on the company to join the Government’s scheme to offer capped £2 single fares.

This follows a complaint from a local constituent, who paid £4.50 to travel to Milton Keynes – more than double the price of the fare under the Government’s scheme.

Mr Butler raised the issue in Parliament on December 15 and said: “The Government’s £2 cap is a real help to people facing a high cost of living. I’m extremely disappointed that Red Rose buses aren’t taking part, meaning residents of Aylesbury are paying much higher fares than they should.”

He added the Transport Minister was also disappointed.

Mr Butler has now asked Red Rose’s managing director to come to Westminster to find a way to ensure everyone in Aylesbury could benefit from cheaper fares.