Aylesbury MP calls for HS2 reductions as project is paused elsewhere

“My constituents never wanted HS2”

By James Lowson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has called on HS2 to reduce the disruption it is causing in his constituency.

Mr Butler wants the rail project to be scaled down in Aylesbury and Wendover following news construction has been paused elsewhere.

Phase 2 of HS2 has been delayed by two years to save costs.

This part of the scheme covers Birmingham to Crewe.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Butler said yesterday (14 March): “My constituents never wanted HS2. As my honourable Friend the minister knows, they have always said that costs would escalate out of control. Sadly, it seems too late to stop its construction in Aylesbury and Wendover, despite the huge damage being done to the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside.

"Will the Minister take advantage of the pause he has announced to Phase 2 to encourage those at HS2 Ltd and their contractors to devote a little bit more time to helping those impacted by Phase 1, to improve mitigation and not constantly have the response ‘Computer says no?’”

In Aylesbury and Wendover a number of road and path closures have been implemented.

These traffic slowing measures have been implemented for a number of reasons, which include: tree felling works, large deliveries, and connecting power grids. Thame Valley Walk is set to be closed this summer, a move one resident stated was ‘unnecessary’ and lacked compassion.

In response to the Aylesbury MP’s question, HS2 minister Huw Merriman, said: “I will have a further conversation with the chief executive and the chairman of HS2 Ltd, and I will absolutely restate the importance of ensuring that, as we are at peak construction period, mitigations are in place. I recognise that there are some in constituencies in the home counties who, notwithstanding the mitigations we have made, think that more could be done. I am happy

to represent those calls.”

The transport secretary Mark Harper linked the phase 2 delays to rising inflation costs and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

Mr Butler added: “Local people have always known HS2 is a white elephant. This latest delay shows that costs are spiralling out of control. If it really is too late to scrap this unwanted railway then HS2 Ltd and its contractors must get serious about listening to local residents and businesses.”

