Aylesbury Metro Bank colleague helps raise over £5k for Macmillan Cancer Research

The UK’s community bank, Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze – essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause.

Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker decided to use his Day to Amaze by volunteering for this year’s Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning.

Macmillan's Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer and in 2022, the coffee morning raised over £12 million.

“As a community bank, we really want to support events like Macmillan coffee morning which fundraise for such an important charity,” explains Aylesbury Metro Bank’s assistant store manager, Dylan Portlock-Barker. “The event was incredible and supported by many other Macmillan coffee mornings in the local area.’’