News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Aylesbury Metro Bank colleague helps raise over £5k for Macmillan Cancer Research

The UK’s community bank, Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze – essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause.
By Julie UrquhartContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker decided to use his Day to Amaze by volunteering for this year’s Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning.

Macmillan's Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer and in 2022, the coffee morning raised over £12 million.

“As a community bank, we really want to support events like Macmillan coffee morning which fundraise for such an important charity,” explains Aylesbury Metro Bank’s assistant store manager, Dylan Portlock-Barker. “The event was incredible and supported by many other Macmillan coffee mornings in the local area.’’

The Metro Bank’s Aylesbury store at 45 Market Square, Aylesbury, HP20 2SP. The store is currently open Monday – Saturday 8.30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.

Related topics:Metro BankAylesbury