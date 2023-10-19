Aylesbury Metro Bank colleague helps raise over £5k for Macmillan Cancer Research
Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker decided to use his Day to Amaze by volunteering for this year’s Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning.
Macmillan's Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer and in 2022, the coffee morning raised over £12 million.
“As a community bank, we really want to support events like Macmillan coffee morning which fundraise for such an important charity,” explains Aylesbury Metro Bank’s assistant store manager, Dylan Portlock-Barker. “The event was incredible and supported by many other Macmillan coffee mornings in the local area.’’
The Metro Bank’s Aylesbury store at 45 Market Square, Aylesbury, HP20 2SP. The store is currently open Monday – Saturday 8.30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.