Aylesbury Methodist Church welcomes you

The church has had renovations done to open a new space for the Aylesbury Methodist Church located on Buckingham Road.

Pauline Latham opened the Welcome Space on Saturday May 4. Mrs Latham is the wife of the late Brian Latham, the first champion and leader of the project.

In a service held by Rev. Helen Kirk they unveiled a commemorative plaque to Brian Latham and a celebratory cake was cut by Pauline, Helen and the mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr. Mark Willis.

Along side being the project leader on the development of the Welcome Centre, Brian was behind the scenes as a distinguished audio engineer, he provided the sound equipment for a lot of the church's services, as well as helping out with sound in several other local churches. Brian was also responsible for the sound at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding last year.

Brian was very much a music lover, he also served as president of the Methodist singers and could often be found playing along side them.

Pauline Latham said that Brian was “always one for welcoming people,” and that “it is not surprising that Brian was so passionate about being involved with the development of the Welcome Space here at the church.”

Peter Green, spokesman for the church had the following to say: “The aim is to develop and set up a listening service for people of all faiths and none, who live in and around Aylesbury.

“Its about tackling loneliness, giving people a place to come and meet.

We are always looking for ways to develop the services we offer, the memory cafe for example offers a place to come and meet, go through old photos and just reminisce.

“Another thing we are looking at is the 'Death Cafe', death is a hard subject to talk about so we want to offer a safe space to maybe to help cope with grieving, again tackling loneliness is what we strive for.”