Charities and service men and women were represented at the service

Aylesbury’s Mayor has reflected on the honour of hosting a Remembrance Service in the county town.

The town mayor’s Remembrance Service took place in St Mary’s Church on Thursday (9 November).

Readings were delivered by Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert, The Countess Howe HM Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, town clerk Keith Gray JP, Lt Col (Retired) Lyndon Robinson, the Town Mayor’s Consort Miguel Pepe, SSjt Benjamine Meads Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet and the chairman of Royal British Legion Aylesbury Branch, Lorna Muir.

President of the Royal British Legion Aylesbury Branch, Philip ‘Topsy’ Turner, gave the Exhortation and prayers and blessings were led by Revd Mother Rainah Madzorera. A moving piece was played by bagpiper Neil Esslemont following a reading of ‘Phantom of the Somme’.

Councillor Lambert said: “It was an honour to welcome visiting dignitaries, representatives from local organisations and charities as well as cadets and staff from Aylesbury Sea and Royal Marine Cadets, 1365 RAF Squadron Air Cadets and Army Cadet Force E Company. It was an evening of reflection, commemoration and thanks, as we honoured those who have laid down their lives in the service of our nation. We think not only of those lost in past conflicts, but of the sacrifice made by our servicemen and women today. We also think of those service men and women who have been killed or injured in the current conflicts around the world.

“We acknowledge the work of the Royal British Legion, in particular the Aylesbury Branch, and the support they give, not only the service men and women but also to their families. We also acknowledge the many local people who are actively involved in this work.”

Yesterday (12 November), a traditional wreath-laying service was held by Bucks Council in Aylesbury’s Market Square, starting at 10:45am.

Residents were asked to join in with a two-minutes silence to acknowledge fallen service men and women.

Traditionally, the local authority pays its respects to fallen serviceman in Aylesbury, as it is the county town.

