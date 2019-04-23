Aylesbury man running London Marathon in aid of St John Ambulance

An Aylesbury man is preparing to take part in the iconic London Marathon this year in aid of St John Ambulance – the charity his father was in charge of when he died at the age of 52.

Toby Gauvain, 48, will be completing the race around the 26.2 mile course in the capital for the first time on April 28.

Tim Gauvain

The father-of-three is running for the volunteer-led health charity in memory of his late father Tim, who was the former CEO of St John Ambulance until he passed away from cancer in November 1994.

Just a year before his death, he too had run the London Marathon for the ambulance service.

Toby said: “I feel tremendously honoured to have been offered a place in the St John team.

"My father loved working for them and raised money to support the charity’s work through many initiatives, including the London Marathon.

Toby Gauvain

"This is my biggest challenge yet - I remember when my father completed the race – it was a great effort and I was in awe of him.

“It is lovely to be able to run for a charity that was close to his heart and that continues to be so immensely important for the hundreds of thousands who benefit from their care up and down the country.

"The training has certainly been a step up from the few half-marathons I have run.

"Training through the winter has been quite challenging at times but it was a relief to get the big 21-mile preparation run out the way last weekend.”

In last year’s marathon around 200 St John Ambulance runners raised vital cash to support the charity’s life-saving work.

Rebecca Mauger, director of fundraising for St John Ambulance said: “Thanks to Toby’s efforts, plus all the wonderful runners who have chosen to support St John Ambulance this year, we’re able to equip and train our volunteers, run our ambulances, and continue our vital life-saving work in communities up and down the country.”

To sponsor Toby visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TobyGauvain