Aylesbury man named and charged with racially aggravated assault and possessing a shotgun

A man from Aylesbury has been charged with several alleged offences in connection to an incident in the county town on Friday (29 December).

James Simcock, 39, of Nappin Close, Aylesbury has been charged with two counts of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count each of; racially aggravated assault by beating, affray, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, possession of a shortened shotgun and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the charges relate to an incident in Nappin Close on Friday.