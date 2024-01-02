News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury man named and charged with racially aggravated assault and possessing a shotgun

He was also charged with possession of a class B drug
By James Lowson
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
A man from Aylesbury has been charged with several alleged offences in connection to an incident in the county town on Friday (29 December).

James Simcock, 39, of Nappin Close, Aylesbury has been charged with two counts of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count each of; racially aggravated assault by beating, affray, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, possession of a shortened shotgun and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He was formally charged by the police
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the charges relate to an incident in Nappin Close on Friday.

Detective Constable Ollie Powell, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information in connection to it, can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting incident reference 43230580670.”