Aylesbury man given suspended sentence for dangerously driving BMW during police chase

An Aylesbury man has received a suspended jail sentence after he admitted to driving his BMW dangerously in the town.

Christopher Bingle, 22, of Limes Avenue, was given an eight-month jail sentence, which has been suspended for 18 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also must complete 120 months of unpaid work and has been banned from driving for one year and must take an extended retest before he can reclaim his licence.

He was sentenced in court last week

Bingle pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving on 28 March.

He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday (26 April).

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 18 January, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers ordered the 22-year-old to pull over when he was driving his BMW 5 series.

When Bingle refused to stop he was pursued by the police, through Aylesbury, they said his overtaking and weaving through traffic put others at risk.

On Meadow Way Bingle abandoned his car and tried to run away from the police, he was eventually stopped and arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased this pursuit was brought to a safe resolution and nobody was injured as a result of Bingle’s actions.