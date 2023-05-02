News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury man given suspended sentence for dangerously driving BMW during police chase

He tried to escape from the police on foot after the car chase

By James Lowson
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

An Aylesbury man has received a suspended jail sentence after he admitted to driving his BMW dangerously in the town.

Christopher Bingle, 22, of Limes Avenue, was given an eight-month jail sentence, which has been suspended for 18 months.

He also must complete 120 months of unpaid work and has been banned from driving for one year and must take an extended retest before he can reclaim his licence.

He was sentenced in court last week
Bingle pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving on 28 March.

He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday (26 April).

On 18 January, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers ordered the 22-year-old to pull over when he was driving his BMW 5 series.

When Bingle refused to stop he was pursued by the police, through Aylesbury, they said his overtaking and weaving through traffic put others at risk.

On Meadow Way Bingle abandoned his car and tried to run away from the police, he was eventually stopped and arrested.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased this pursuit was brought to a safe resolution and nobody was injured as a result of Bingle’s actions.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate dangerous driving and will be persistent in seeking convictions for those that offend.”