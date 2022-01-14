Aylesbury man claims top prize in Air Ambulance Lottery

An Aylesbury man claimed the top prize in this week's Air Ambulance Lottery, the emergency service announced today (January 14).

Mr Lumsden from Aylesbury won £1,000, after being randomly selected on the Air Ambulance's system as this week's champion.

Each week the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service runs a competition giving punters an opportunity to win £1,000 from £1.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Ten other smaller cash prizes are handed out each week, a runner-up gets £250, nine other entrants gain £25.