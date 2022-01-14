Aylesbury man claims top prize in Air Ambulance Lottery
He is starting the weekend £1,000 richer
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:34 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:36 pm
An Aylesbury man claimed the top prize in this week's Air Ambulance Lottery, the emergency service announced today (January 14).
Mr Lumsden from Aylesbury won £1,000, after being randomly selected on the Air Ambulance's system as this week's champion.
Each week the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service runs a competition giving punters an opportunity to win £1,000 from £1.
Ten other smaller cash prizes are handed out each week, a runner-up gets £250, nine other entrants gain £25.
All the money raised from the fundraising competition goes towards resources needed to fund the emergency response service.