Aylesbury man attempts half marathon challenge seven years after life-threatening crash

An Aylesbury man who was injured so severely in a car crash that he had to learn to re-walk again is attempting to run a half marathon.

Seven years on from that fateful crash, Nathan Welch from Aylesbury, is taking on the endurance challenge to assist the Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews who treated him on the roadside.

The 25-year-old was involved in a head-on collision with a transit van, he suffered numerous fractures and a punctured kneecap.

Nathan rocking his Thames Valley Air Ambulance vest

Worst of all, Nathan was trapped in his car on a rainy evening in November as the light was failing.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance arrived on the scene first by helicopter, followed by the Fire Service who set to work cutting the roof off Nathan’s car.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance crew gave him ketamine to help manage his pain and, because of the severity of his injuries, he was also given a blood transfusion there and then.

Eventually, he was freed from the wreckage and taken away to John Radcliffe hospital.

Nathan recovering in hospital seven years ago

After six weeks, Nathan returned home, where he spent four months in a wheelchair.

Years later he is and firing, ready to meet the challenge of running 13.2 miles head on.

Nathan said:“Thames Valley Air Ambulance were the first on the scene after my crash.

"I’m so grateful to them. I can’t put into words how much it means – thanks to them, my mum has still got her son by her side. By raising money for them I can give something back. It might just help them to save someone else’s life.

“You never know when you might need the air ambulance. I didn’t think I ever would. Without them, I might not be here, or I might have suffered life-changing injuries. Now I’m running a half marathon.”

Nathan has set up a JustGiving fundraising page, which can be accessed here.

Ruth Dunkin, head of community and events at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “Nathan’s story is so inspiring because he went through a hugely traumatic event at a young age but managed to come back even stronger.

"We’re so grateful he’s choosing to run the London Landmarks half marathon for Thames Valley Air Ambulance and wish him the best of luck with his challenge.

“As a charity, we rely solely on the generosity of the public to bring our lifesaving care to the roadside when every second counts. By running for us this April, Nathan could help us keep other families together.”