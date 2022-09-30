Aylesbury man arrested after collision left two motoryclists with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Great Missenden which left two men with serious injuries.

It happened around 4.55pm on Saturday (24/9) when a grey Volkswagen Transporter was involved in a collision with a black Yamaha R1 motorcycle, a blue Suzuki GSXR motorcycle and a blue Kawasaki ZX motorcycle on the A413 near the junction of Link Road and the Aylesbury Road.

A 29-year-old man, rider of the Kawasaki motorcycle, and 34-year-old man, rider of the Yamaha motorcycle, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they both remain.

Police accident editorial image

Advertisement

A 41-year-old man from Stoke Mandeville was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Darren Baker, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“Further if anyone with dash-cams were in the area around the time of the collision, please check any footage in case it may have captured the collision itself or the vehicles involved which may be able to help the investigation.

“To report any information please call 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43220429815.

Advertisement

Get in touch if you can help police with any information

“You can also make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”