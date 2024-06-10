Aylesbury man, 21, wins £47k dream car after playing online competition for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old from Aylesbury has celebrated winning a ‘life-changing’ online competition.

Charlie Ogle was the winner of BOTB’s dream car competition and is now the owner of a £47,000 new car.

Charlie, whose family have experienced money and health worries, claimed the Audi S3 Sportback on his first time playing one of BOTB’s games.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams visited Charlie’s Aylesbury home to break the news that he was the Dream Car Competition winner.

Charlie Ogle won a luxury car via an online competition

“This is life-changing for me,” Charlie said. “It’s been a really difficult couple of years in terms of health problems in the family, money and housing, so this has come at a really good time and gives us a bit of a breather.

“I never win anything, so I was speechless when I found out. It feels like my luck is finally changing and it’s a great feeling.”

The Audi S3 Sportback features an i4 Turbo engine, 328bhp and top speed of 155mph.

Despite his love for the car, the electrical safety engineer said he was taking the cash alternative.

“It’s a serious car which looks sleek and has great power, but with everything that has happened recently, the smart thing to do is take the money,” added Charlie, who currently lives in Aylesbury with his mum.

“It means I can get my hands on a mortgage as well as give some back to the people that have helped me out.

“I would give some to my mum and maybe take her on holiday as a treat.”

Christian said: “It was a pleasure to be able to surprise Charlie with this fantastic news. He and his mum were clearly in shock and I can imagine it will take some time to sink in.

“Following a difficult time for the family, it sounds like it has definitely come at the right time and will make a huge difference to their lives.”

Each week the online competition company offers people the chance to win a car or lifestyle prize.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £67 million worth of cars.