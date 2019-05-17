Aylesbury Lions welcomes donations of old hand tools to pass on to Bucks charity

Aylesbury Lions are holding a stall at Aylesbury market on Saturday May 25 where they will be welcoming donations of old tools.

Old or unwanted hand tools that are in a good condition can be passed to Chesham based charity Workaid by Aylesbury Lions.

Workaid reconditions used hand tools and sends them to parts of the world where there is a need including Kenya and Uganda.

Alternatively the tools are sent to projects in the UK which provide workshop facilities for people with learning difficulties.

The Lions will welcome old tools at their community stall on the market between 10am and 4pm on May 25.

Tools dropped off during this time will then be transported to Workaid's Chesham factory by the group.