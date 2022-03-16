Aylesbury homeowners encouraged to apply for green grant scheme ahead of price hike

Homeowners in Aylesbury are being encouraged to check their eligibility for a green home grant scheme ahead of next month’s price cap.

Coming on the heels of Ofgem’s announcement of a rise in the energy price cap from April 2022, Bucks residents can apply for more support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury County Hall

Warmworks, a national home energy supplier, is overseeing the scheme on behalf of Bucks Council.

Included within the scheme is a range of insulation measures and renewable heating technologies which are designed to support homes to reduce their impact on the environment.

Warmworks reports that it provides air source, ground source, and hybrid heat pumps to help improve people's homes for comfort and sustainability.

A company spokesman said: "The Green Homes Grant scheme is open to homeowners, private tenants and people in social rented accommodation, where the home has a low energy rating and a low annual income.

"Warmworks will arrange a survey in the homes of eligible householders to agree the work that will be carried out.

"An accredited and registered sub-contractor team then completes the installation of the agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures, before an independent inspection assesses the completed work.

"Where required, Warmworks will also then arrange for a full annual service to be completed 12 months later."

Speaking on behalf of the local authority, Councillor Nick Naylor said: "Warmworks has a strong track record of delivering schemes that have helped more than 25,000 households across the UK to improve the heating in their homes, and be happier, healthier and more comfortable in them.

“I’d encourage everyone in Buckinghamshire to check if they are eligible to receive help from the Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme.”

An online application form can be filled out to check eligibility, it can be accessed here.

A hotline has also been set up for households to call to check eligibility, it is: 0808 196 8255.

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks managing director, said:“I’m delighted that Warmworks is working in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council to deliver the Green Homes Grant scheme.

“Not only do the funded energy efficiency measures that the scheme provides give local people an opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions and support the transition to Net Zero, but also one of the most important benefits we can offer through the scheme is to help people feel warmer, healthier and happier in their homes.

“A few minutes to complete our short application could help your home stay warmer for years ahead.”

Buckinghamshire resident Debbie, who received improvements to her home in an earlier phase of the grant scheme, said she would encourage everyone to apply for it if they are eligible.

Debbie said: “I had external wall insulation fitted, which wraps like a big glove round your home to keep the warmth in. Now I’m not using as much energy because I can turn my thermostat down, and also I don’t have to have my heating on for so long. It warms up very quickly and locks the heat in and seems to last for hours. With the gas prices going up as well it’s going to make a big difference to me.

“I know it is making a difference because this time last year my heating was on all day and it was up on a higher temperature, so I feel the difference already. I do feel the cold so I know already that it’s made a big difference.

“I’ve also noticed how much quieter the traffic is now as it has helped with soundproofing, and it has improved the look of the place too. It’s good quality material, it makes your home look lovely, all fresh and bright, you get to pick what colour you want, and you don’t have to pay a penny.

“I have told everybody about it, I wish more people would apply for it.

“If you’ve got to have your heating on during the winter, why not have something that’s going to lower the energy bills and keep you warmer for longer? It makes so much sense to do that.