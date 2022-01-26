Aylesbury homeless charity revamped after large donation

An Aylesbury charity's outdoor space has been revamped following a large donation from a national retailer.

Youth Concern in Aylesbury received funds to help with essential maintenance and renovation, provided by Wickes.

Wickes, which has a store in Aylesbury, helped out as part of a new initiative its running aiming to support local groups and organisations.

Aylesbury Youth Concern

Wickes partnered with non-profit organisation Chiltern Rangers to create an attractive outdoor space for Youth Concern’s drop-in centre.

The centre supports homeless people aged between 13 and 25. Offering accommodation, as well as providing counselling support and social inclusion.

The young people who rely on the centre helped to clear the space and brainstormed creative design ideas under the guidance and support of local artist Dan Wilson.

They crafted nature-inspired artwork to brighten the space and the transformation is due to be completed by next spring.

The project should be complete this spring

Youth Concern drop-in Centre manager, Jax Weir said: “We are thrilled with the donation from Wickes which is enabling us to create an inviting space for young people where they can receive educational, emotional and social support. Wickes is really engaged with helping us and enriching the lives of vulnerable young people in our area.”

Wickes says it welcomes applications from all local community groups seeking help for improvement projects, and all charity leaders have to do is contact their local store manager to find out more.

Wickes Aylesbury operations manager, Scott Wilson said: “We’re passionate about our local community and when we heard about Youth Concern and their need for support, we were delighted to be able to step in and provide them with a much-needed donation.

"It has been great to see the drop-in centre transformed into an attractive and welcoming space. We welcome any local community group to get in touch to see if we can help with their next project.”