Aylesbury home severely damaged by fire and smoke after cooker left on

A property in Aylesbury has been severely damaged by fire and smoke after the occupants went out and left the cooker on.

Three fire crews from Aylesbury and Tring were called to the two-storey semi-detached property in Hilton Avenue just before 6.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Station Commander Darren Knowles, who was part of the team that tackled the blaze said: “Crews worked extremely hard to extinguish the fire and make sure it didn’t spread through to the neighbouring property.

“The fire was caused by a cooker being left on.

"Because many of the doors in the house had been left open, there was severe smoke and fire damage throughout the property.”

Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a fan to clear smoke from the property.

Officers from Thames Valley Police and crews from South Central Ambulance Service also attended.

A fire investigation officer attended because of the severity of the fire, and volunteers from the British Red Cross attended in their fire and emergency support service vehicle to help look after the householders, who are currently being assisted by neighbours and family.

Darren added: “The house had smoke alarms which activated.

"The householders were out at the time, but this potentially gave a pre-warning to neighbouring properties.”

Following last night's incident, Bucks Fire and Rescue is reminding people to test their smoke alarms once a month, and to keep internal doors closed, particularly at night and when going out.