Aylesbury home flooded after vehicle crashes into the building

Emergency responders dealt with the flooded home

By James Lowson
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:27 pm - 1 min read

A home in Aylesbury was flooded after a vehicle crashed into it yesterday morning (5 October).

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the collision at 8:36am the damaged property was located on Chappell Close.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

An electricity box had been damaged by the out-of-control car, while the brick work was also affected.

The fire service sent one engine to the scene, while a Thames Valley Police officer was also called out to make sure the area was safe.

It was damage to a downstairs bathroom and pipework in the house which caused the flooding inside the home.

Firefighters isolated the water leak, and left the homeowner to assess the damage.