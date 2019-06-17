Aylesbury High School pupil scores highest possible mark on Mensa IQ test

A pupil at Aylesbury High has scored 162 on the Mensa IQ test - the second girl from the High to score the maximum mark on the test in the past year.

Akshita Sapra, 13, scored the highest mark possible in the test - her total puts her in the top one per cent of the world's population.

Akshita Sapra

It is significantly higher than the 'genius benchmark' of 140 and also trumps the estimated IQs of physicist Albert Einstein and cosmologist Professor Stephen Hawking.

Akshita was born in India, before her family moved to the UK in July 2010 and then to Milton Keynes in 2016.

Speaking about why her daughter took the test Akshita's mum Mansi said: "Akshita has always been a brilliant child and always seemed exceptional.

"To make sure it was not just my parental love we decided to quantify it.

"My intention was for her just to pass the test.

"Akshita wanted to get the top score and although she was confident she could get it, I wasn't.

"When I found out her result, I was in tears, I could not believe it.

"She was at school when I got the result so I sent it to them and asked them to tell her.

"I didn't want her to wait until she got back home to know she has got the top score, and her reaction was “I knew it, told you.”

"She has always had strong confidence which I said was over confidence but she proved me wrong."

Akshita's Mensa success is not her first brush with fame as in 2017 she appeared in an episode of BBC show 'All Over the Workplace' - giving her and a fellow contestant the chance to explore the world of aviation and fly in aeroplanes and gliders.

To be successful in this programme Akshita had to go through rounds of write-ups, interviews and auditions to be selected.

Akshita now qualifies for membership of the High IQ Society and her mum Mansi said: "Membership of Mensa will certain add a lot of value to her university application.

"She will get to meet other like-minded people at Mensa gatherings and above all passing the test is a big boost to her confidence in her abilities which will help her achieve future goals."

Akshita is not the first pupil from Aylesbury High School to score 162 on the Mensa test during the past 12 months - last month we reported on Tara Sharifi

A spokesman for Mensa told this newspaper it was 'not common' for two students at the same school to score the maximum possible mark on the Mensa test saying it had 'happened before.'