Aylesbury hairdressers shortlisted for national Salon of the Year award

A hairdressers in Aylesbury has been nominated for a national industry award.

Duran’s Hair Studio in Aylesbury is up for Salon of the Year 2 at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duran’s is one of seven businesses up for the gong which is given to the best salon with an annual turnover under £350,000.

Duran's staff at the 2022 Salon of the Year Awards

Duran’s Hair Studio reached the finals after submitting an attention-grabbing entry, detailing the skills and experiences that have contributed to its success.

Following an intensive judging process, the team will now attend the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held this year on Monday 3 July 2023 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa Duran said: “I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour. We’re up against some incredible competition but we just hope that the judges see our drive and passion. Winning the award could change our lives – we’re keeping everything crossed!”

A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at the event, which was launched in 1998 and has previously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI & GUY, Sophia Hilton, Colin McAndrew and Casey Coleman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards added: ‘HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and the people and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial success go hand in hand. Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard of entries.

"To make the shortlist for this category, nominees need to demonstrate excellence in all areas, from training and team initiatives to customer service and a commitment to the industry. Durans Hair Studio should feel incredibly proud to have achieved that and finalised alongside such impressive talent.”

Duran’s won four trophies at the Salon Awards 2022 last summer, after receiving 11 nominations.