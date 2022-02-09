Aylesbury group celebrated as 'lockdown heroes' for transforming pub during pandemic

Staff from an Aylesbury pub were celebrated as lockdown heroes for transforming their business during the pandemic.

The King's Head in Aylesbury has been recognised by the Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe branch of CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale).

On Thursday (February 3), representatives from The King's Head and the Terrick-based Chiltern Brewery, which oversees operations at the pub, were presented with a certificate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured (left to right): Tom Jenkinson, George Jenkinson, Giles du Boulay, David Roe (treasurer of the local CAMRA branch) in the Farmers’ Bar at the King’s Head.

During lockdown, the pub was transformed into a grocery shop, offering home-baked bread and other brewery products.

Staff also set up a coffee bar in the pub's courtyard.

CAMRA’s Brewery liaison officer for the Chilterns, Giles du Boulay presented the awards.

He said: “In March 2020 the sudden arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic was both life and livelihood threatening.

The certificate presented

"After two tragic and very difficult years we are all now hoping that the worst is over. Businesses of all types were faced with stark choices. Pubs and breweries were particularly hard hit.

“At both the Chiltern Brewery and their brewery tap, the historic King’s Head here in Aylesbury, considerable commitments for growth had already been entered into before

lockdown restrictions came into force.”

“It is remarkable just how magnificently these businesses rose to the challenge. Fully complying with all the restrictions, they both made outstanding efforts to maintain and indeed enhance their services to provide real ale during very difficult circumstances.

"On top of this to our great admiration they took the heroic decision to press ahead with their significant investments demonstrating their vision for the future.”

“For these reasons the Aylesbury Vale and High Wycombe branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has decided to show their appreciation by presenting the Chiltern Brewery and

King’s Head jointly with a ‘Lockdown Heroes’ award. It is my honour as CAMRA’s Brewery liaison officer for the Chiltern Brewery to present the award today.”

Giles finished the ceremony by offering a toast to George and Tom Jenkinson who both work at Chiltern Brewery.